10-27-2017 | 17:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Pennsylvania Supreme Court Agrees To Address Asbestos Bare-Metal Defense

PHILADELPHIA - The Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Oct. 26 accepted a certified question from the Third Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals under which it will decide whether manufacturers can be held liable for asbestos-containing parts they neither manufactured nor supplied and what standard determines liability if such a duty exists (In re: Asbestos Products Liability Litigation (No VI) Crane Co., No. 110EM 2017, Pa. Sup.).