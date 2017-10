10-27-2017 | 17:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Retention Of Removed Asbestos Claims Isn't Final Decision, 4th Circuit Says

RICHMOND, Va. - A judge's decision to sever and remand state law asbestos claims while retaining jurisdiction over third-party claims is not a final decision subject to appellate review, the Fourth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals held Oct. 24 (Wayne Oliver v. Campbell-McCormick Inc., et al. v. Clifford Oliver, June Stearns v. The Walter Campbell Co. Inc., No. 16-1895, 4th Cir., 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 21220).