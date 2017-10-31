10-31-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Antitrust/Unfair Competition - Judge Transfers Claims Related To Allegedly Defective Pressure Cooker

FRESNO, Calif. - A California federal judge on Oct. 30 granted a joint motion by a purchaser and maker of an allegedly defective pressure cooker to transfer class action claims for violation of California's unfair competition law (UCL) and breach of warranty to be consolidated with another action in an Ohio federal court, finding that both cases have been settled and should be combined to promote the efficient administration of justice (Edwina Pinon v. Tristar Products Inc., et al., No. 1:16-cv-00331, E.D. Calif., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 179566).