10-31-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Banking & Finance - Federal Judge Remands UCL, Negligence Claims Against Lender To California Court

SAN DIEGO - After finding that the amount in controversy in a lawsuit filed by a homeowner in relation to a mortgage company's alleged handling of her loan modification application did not meet the federal requirement, a California federal judge on Oct. 27 remanded the case to a state court (Carey M. Ainley v. PHH Mortgage, No. 17-01476, C.D. Calif., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 178625).