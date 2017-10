10-31-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Health Care Fraud Defendant Ordered To Pay $847,016 In Restitution

BOISE, Idaho - A federal judge in Idaho on Oct. 27 ordered a dentist to pay $847,016 in restitution and forfeit $139,769.80 after pleading guilty to 24 counts of health care fraud (United States of America v. Cherie Renee Dillon, No. 16-cr-0037, D. Idaho, 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 178810).