10-31-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Pennsylvania Panel Upholds Insurance Fraud Sentence, Allows Counsel To Withdraw

PHILADELPHIA - A Pennsylvania Superior Court panel on Oct. 27 affirmed a man's sentence of nine to 23 months in prison for insurance fraud and receiving stolen goods and allowed the man's attorney to withdraw from the case (Commonwealth of Pennsylvania v. Tracy Martin, No. 3789 EDA 2016, Pa. Super., 2017 Pa. Super. Unpub. LEXIS 4013).