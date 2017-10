10-31-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - Federal Circuit Reverses Indefiniteness Holding, Rules Against Microsoft

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Findings by a Minnesota federal judge that five claims of two patents directed to data mining are indefinite were erroneous, the Federal Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals concluded Oct. 30 (MasterMine Software Inc. v. Microsoft Corp., No. 16-2465, Fed. Cir., 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 21479).