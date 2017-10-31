10-31-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Labor & Employment - 6th Circuit Grants 1 Appeal, Denies 1 Appeal In ERISA Misclassification Suit

CINCINNATI - The Sixth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals on Oct. 26 issued a pair of orders in two separate appeals stemming from the same underlying Employee Retirement Income Security Act misclassification case and granted the petition appealing the opinion holding that the plaintiff insurance agents were employees and not independent contractors and denied the petition appealing the order denying the motion by defendants and related entities to decertify three classes of workers (In re: American Family Insurance Company, et al., No. 17-307, 6th Cir., 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 21371, In re: American Family Insurance Company, et al., No. 17-308, 6th Cir., 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 21373).