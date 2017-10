10-31-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Labor & Employment - VIUSA Will Pay $21.6M To Settle NLRB Suit For Not Recognizing Teamsters

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The National Labor Relations Board regional director for Region 9 announced Oct. 30 that VIUSA Inc., formerly Voith Industrial Services Inc., will pay $21.6 million to end claims by the NLRB and Teamsters Local 89 that the employer committed multiple violations, including refusing to recognize the Teamsters as the employees' representative (VIUSA Inc. [F/K/A Voith Industrial Services Inc.], No. 09-CA-075496, NLRB).