10-31-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - California Federal Judge: Class Claims For Overtime, Missed Breaks Exceed $5M

LOS ANGELES - A California federal judge on Oct. 26 denied a request by the lead named plaintiff in a wage-and-hour class complaint to send the case back to state court, opining that the employer successfully showed that the overtime wages claim combined with the claims of missed meal and rest periods exceed the Class Action Fairness Act's (CAFA) $5 million threshold (Tinamarie Fatiah Al-Najjar v. Kindred Healthcare Operating, Inc., et al., No. 17-6166, C.D. Calif., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 178462).