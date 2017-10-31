10-31-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - D.C. Federal Judge Certifies Class Of Enlisted Noncitizens Suing Over Delays

WASHINGTON, D.C. - A District of Columbia federal judge on Oct. 27 certified a class of enlisted people who are not yet citizens of the United States and are suing the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD), the U.S. Citizen and Immigration Service (USCIS) and government officials for delaying their shipment to basic training or active-duty service until after the DOD's completion of enhanced security screening (Kusuma Nio, et al. v. United States Department of Homeland Security, et al., No. 17-998, D. D.C., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 178200).