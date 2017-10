10-31-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Expert Testimony On Loss Fails To Save Attorney From Fraud Guilty Plea

MONTGOMERY, Ala. - An Alabama federal judge on Oct. 30 denied a request by an attorney to withdraw his guilty plea to defrauding the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development after excluding his accounting expert based on lack of qualifications, unreliable methodology and unhelpful opinions (United States of America v. Christopher Bernard Pitts, No. 2:16-cr-00023, M.D. Ala., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 178945).