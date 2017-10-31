10-31-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Injured Teen Wins Split Ruling In Case Against Deputy, County

SHERMAN, Texas - Two out of four police officers in an excessive force action cannot testify as experts because they are not qualified to offer opinions on the use of force when deploying a police dog, a Texas federal judge ruled Oct. 27 while allowing one of the officers to testify as an expert but reserving a decision on whether the arresting officer can offer expert opinions on the reasonableness of his own actions (Guillermo Murillo Molina v. Collin County, Texas, et al., No. 4:17-cv-00017, E.D. Texas, 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 178579).