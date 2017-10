10-31-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Japanese Company Reports It Has Received Full Payment Of $1.27B Arbitral Award

TOKYO - A Japanese mobile service provider on Oct. 31 announced that it has received full payment of a $1.27 billion arbitral award that was issued in its favor and has transferred shares in a teleservices joint venture pursuant to an Indian High Court ruling that approved a joint application by the parties, which stipulated that the award was enforceable.