10-31-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Alaska Federal Judge Awards $22 Million In Medical Negligence Suit

ANCHORAGE, Alaska - A federal judge in Alaska on Oct. 27 found that hospital funded by the U.S. government was negligent in releasing a patient after taking her off of antibiotic treatment for a heart condition, which caused her to have a paralyzing stroke, and awarded her mother $22 million in damages (Phyllis Aguchak v. United States of America, No. 3:15-cv-00105, D. Alaska).