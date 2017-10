10-31-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - FDA: Continue Caution With Absorbable Stent; Abbott Stops Sales

SILVER SPRING, Md. - The Food and Drug Administration on Oct. 31 reported that sales of the Absorb GT1 Biosorbable Vascular Scaffold stopped on Sept. 14 and said health care providers should continue to carefully consider the safety and effectiveness of the stent-like device in light of study results showing an increased rate of major adverse cardiac events and clots in patients who receive the device.