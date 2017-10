10-31-2017 | 15:30 PM

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Nevada Supreme Court Vacates $54,000 Verdict In Sports Injury Suit

CARSON CITY, Nev. - The Nevada Supreme Court on Oct. 26 reversed a verdict in favor of a man who was injured while playing floor hockey while he was in middle school because the jury could not conclude that the school district's conduct was the proximate cause of his injury (Clark County School District v. Makani Kai Payo, No. 68443, Nev. Sup., 2017 Nev. LEXIS 108).