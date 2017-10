10-31-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Plaintiffs Will Ask 7th Circuit To Review Dismissal Of Dimensional Lumber Suit

CHICAGO - Two men who initiated a class action lawsuit against a home improvement store claiming that the company falsely advertised the size of dimensional lumber on Oct. 30 filed a notice of appeal in Illinois federal court stating that they intend to appeal a Sept. 29 ruling dismissing their suit (Michael Fuchs, et al. v. Menard, Inc., No. 17-01752, N.D. Ill.).