10-31-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Toxic Tort/Environmental - Delaware Judge Finds Evidence Can't Establish Exposure To Asbestos Parts

WILMINGTON, Del. - General testimony regarding a machinist's use of replacement parts in the U.S. Navy cannot be stretched to conclude that the man was exposed to asbestos from a defendant, a Delaware judge held Oct. 27 (Philip A. Walsh, et al. v. Air & Liquid Systems Corp., No. N15C-08-206 ASB, Del. Super., New Castle Co.).