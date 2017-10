10-31-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Toxic Tort/Environmental - Judge Finds Workers' Comp Law Bars Claims Against Premises Owner

WILMINGTON, Del. - A man employed by third parties at a chemical plant and whose work was controlled by those parties has no negligence claim against the premises owner, a Delaware judge held Oct. 26 (Jeffrey A. Warner v. Covestro LLC, et al., No. N15C-02-060 ASB, Del. Super., New Castle Co.).