11-01-2017 | 16:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Antitrust/Unfair Competition - Judge: Case Can Proceed On Whether Coverage Is Barred By Policy Exclusions

PHILADELPHIA - A Pennsylvania federal judge on Oct. 31 allowed an errors and omissions insurer's declaratory judgment lawsuit to proceed on whether coverage for underlying claims for federal antitrust violations are precluded by the policy's related claim and/or prior litigation exclusions (Allied World Specialty Insurance Company, formally known as Darwin National Assurance Company v. Independence Blue Cross, No.17-1463, E.D. Pa., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 179962).