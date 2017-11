11-01-2017 | 16:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Health Law - 4th Circuit: Judge Properly Addressed Materiality Of Couple's Misrepresentations

RICHMOND, Va. - A Fourth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals panel on Oct. 30 affirmed a federal judge in Virginia's decisions finding a couple guilty of conspiring to commit health care fraud and denying their post-trial motions for acquittal, holding that the judge properly addressed whether misrepresentations the defendants made to insurers were material (United States of America v. Beth Palin, et al., Nos. 16-4522, 16-4540, 4th Cir., 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 21596).