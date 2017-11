11-01-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Disability Claimant's Amended Complaint Dismissed; Claims Not Timely, Judge Says

MIAMI - A Florida federal judge on Oct. 30 dismissed a disability claimant's amended complaint after determining that the claims alleged against the disability insurer are barred by Florida's applicable statutes of limitations (Victor Gonzalez-Guzman v. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co., No. 17-20107, S.D. Fla., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 179259).