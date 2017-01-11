11-01-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Federal Judge Dismisses Breach Of Fiduciary Claim Based On Misrepresentation

SCRANTON, Pa. - A Pennsylvania federal judge on Oct. 27 reiterated that a section of Pennsylvania's motor vehicle statute "regulates insurance" and is therefore saved from preemption under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act but said that the plaintiffs' claim for breach of fiduciary duty based on a disability insurer's misrepresentations must be dismissed because it is not clear that the insurer misrepresented the terms of the plan at issue (Eric Yost, et al. v. Anthem Life Insurance Co., No. 3:16-cv-00079, M.D. Pa.; 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 178883).