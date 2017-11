11-01-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - New York Federal Judge Approves Settlement Of Some Environmental Claims

NEW YORK - A New York federal judge on Oct. 30 entered an order endorsing a settlement in which an insured agreed that certain underlying environmental contamination claims are not covered under two environmental hazard insurance policies issued to the insured in the 1980s (Travelers Indemnity Co., et al. v. Northrop Grumman Corp., et al., Nos. 16-8778, 12-3040, S.D. N.Y., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 180486).