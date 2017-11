11-01-2017 | 15:30 PM

Mealey's IP/Tech - Video Surveillance System Patent Is Obvious, Petitioners Tell Board

ALEXANDRIA, Va. - Three petitioners, including Canon Inc., took aim on Oct. 31 at a patented video surveillance system that extracts "primitives" from a video, in a new petition for inter partes review before the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (Axis Communications AB, et al., v. Avigilon Fortress Corporation, No. IPR2018-00138, PTAB).