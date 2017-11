11-01-2017 | 16:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Glyphosate Exposure Causes Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, Plaintiffs Say

SAN FRANCISCO - The plaintiffs in the multidistrict litigation for the herbicide Roundup on Oct. 27 filed a brief in California federal court, contending that there is "overwhelming evidence - whether it be the epidemiology, toxicology, or mechanistic data - that exposure to glyphosate-based formulations (GBFs) causes" non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) (In re: Roundup Products Liability Litigation, No. 2741 MDL, N.D. Calif.).