Mealey's Litigation Procedure - New Jersey Panel Orders Review Of Personnel Records In Discrimination Suit

TRENTON, N.J. - New Jersey Transit Corp. (NJT) should have the opportunity to establish the confidential nature of personnel files sought via discovery in an employee's discrimination lawsuit, a New Jersey appeals panel ruled Oct. 30, reversing an order compelling production and directing a trial court to conduct appropriate in camera review of the disputed documents (Mildalia Madlinger v. New Jersey Transit Corp., No. A-2310-16T2, N.J. Super., App. Div., 2017 N.J. Super. Unpub. LEXIS 2726).