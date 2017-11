11-01-2017 | 16:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Expert Allowed To Opine That Ford Minivan Defect Caused Fire

CAMDEN, N.J. - With most testimony by a couple's expert on the cause of a fire that damaged their property allowed, summary judgment is not appropriate because there is a question of fact as to whether the fire started in a Ford minivan due to a design defect, a New Jersey federal judge held Oct. 27 (James Ford, et al. v. Ford Motor Company, et al., Plymouth Rock Assurance a/s/o James Ford v. Ford Motor Company, et al., No. 1:15-cv-357, D. N.J., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 178963).