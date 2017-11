11-01-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Michigan Appeals Panel Affirms Summary Disposition In Premises Liability Suit

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - In an unpublished opinion issued Oct. 31, a panel of the Michigan Court of Appeals affirmed a trial court's decision to grant summary disposition to an apartment complex and its holding company in a premises liability suit but remanded the suit to determine if the plaintiff should be allowed to amend her complaint (Kristen Stone v. Boulder Creek Apartments LLC, et al., No. 333355, Mich. App., 2017 Mich. App. LEXIS 1753).