11-01-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Washington Appeals Panel Affirms Summary Judgment In Medical Negligence Suit

SPOKANE, Wash. - In an unpublished opinion issued Oct. 30, a Washington appellate panel upheld summary judgment in favor of a doctor, his practice and a hospital after finding that a man who claimed that he was injured during a surgery did not present enough evidence from a medical expert to support his claims (David Maytash, et al. v. Daniel J. Garnett, M.D., et al., No. 75434-3-I, Wash. App., Div. 1, 2017 Wash. App. LEXIS 2469).