11-01-2017 | 15:30 PM

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Woman Who Fell In Hospital Files Suit In Federal Court

AUSTIN, Texas - A woman who went to the hospital with flu symptoms but left with a brain injury filed suit against the hospital in Texas federal court on Oct. 31, claiming that the hospital was negligent in leaving her unsupervised even though it knew she was at risk of falling (Ollie Jo Edmondson v. Cedar Park Health System, No. 1:17-cv-1030, W.D. Texas).