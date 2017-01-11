11-01-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Securities/D&O Liability - Investor's Derivative Suit Allowed To Proceed After Demand Futility Showing

SAN FRANCISCO - An investor has properly pleaded demand futility in making his claims in a shareholder derivative lawsuit against the board of directors for a security technology company by showing that two of the board members acted in bad faith in deciding to terminate a special committee's investigation into the improper spending of the company's former CEO before it was completed, a federal judge in California ruled Oct. 27 in denying the defendants' motion to dismiss (Ryan Oswald v. Identiv Inc., et al., No. 16-0241, N.D. Calif., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 178676).