11-01-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Toxic Tort/Environmental - Georgia Appeals Court Finds Agreement Does Not Provide Indemnity For Negligence

ATLANTA - A Georgia appeals panel on Oct. 31 reversed a trial judge's ruling that the predecessors of a company that sold a contaminated site to U.S. Steel Corp. in 1968 should be required to provide indemnification for remediation costs that resulted from U.S. Steel's negligence, finding that the terms of the agreement do not hold the seller liable for environmental damages that took place after the sale (Viad Corp. v. United States Steel Corporation, No. A17A0937, Ga. App., 5th Div., 2017 Ga. App. LEXIS 541).