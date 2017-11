11-01-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Toxic Tort/Environmental - Judge Grants 6 Judgment, Says Asbestos Exposure Evidence Falls Short

FRANKFORT, Ky. - Simply claiming exposure to asbestos-containing products without being able to name the products in question is not enough to support strict liability, negligence and breach of warranty claims, a federal judge in Kentucky held in granting six companies summary judgment on Oct. 27 (Rojelio Surita, et al. v. ArvinMeritor Inc., et al., No. 16-62, W.D. Ky., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 178133).