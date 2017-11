11-01-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Toxic Tort/Environmental - North Carolina County Sues DowDuPont For Contaminating Groundwater, Seeks Damages

WILMINGTON, N.C. - A county in North Carolina on Oct. 31 sued DowDuPont Inc., seeking an unspecified amount of punitive damages for allegedly contaminating the local groundwater supply by dumping toxic substances into the Cape Fear River while "assuring the EPA and state agencies that they were doing no such thing" (Brunswick County, North Carolina v. DowDuPont Inc., et al., No. 17-209, E.D. N.C.).