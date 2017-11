11-02-2017 | 16:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - Judge Strikes Response To Audio Parts Seller's Infringement, UCL Claims

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - After finding that the sellers of audio components failed to properly respond to allegations that they infringed on trademarks and violated California's unfair competition law (UCL) asserted by a competitor, a California federal judge on Oct. 31 struck their answer in its entirety with leave to amend (JL Audio Inc. v. Dia Saif, et al., No. 2:16-cv-00377, E.D. Calif., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 180576).