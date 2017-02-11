11-02-2017 | 16:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Labor & Employment - Denial Of Appellate Attorney Fees In Disability Dispute Was An Abuse Of Discretion

SAN FRANCISCO - The Ninth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals on Oct. 31 reversed a district court's denial of attorney fees to a disability plan acting on behalf the plan participant after determining that the plan is entitled to collect the attorney fees it incurred as result of the disability insurer's appeal and that the district court's denial of attorney fees was an abuse of discretion (John Paul Micha M.D., v. Sun Life Assurance Of Canada, Inc., No. 16-55053, 9th Cir., 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 21800).