11-02-2017 | 16:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Court's Dismissal Of Etsy Securities Class Action Was Proper, Defendants Argue

NEW YORK - A federal district court properly dismissed a securities class action lawsuit against the operator of an online marketplace, certain of its executive officers and underwriters of the company's initial public offering (IPO) because shareholders failed to plead any actionable misstatements or omissions or the necessary elements of scienter in making their federal securities law claims, the defendants argue in a Nov. 1 appellee brief filed in the Second Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals (Saleh Altayyar, et al. v. Etsy Inc., et al., No. 17-1180, 2nd Cir.).