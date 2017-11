11-02-2017 | 16:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Some Expert Opinions Permitted In Row Over Worker's Fall From Scaffold

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - A Kansas federal judge on Oct. 30 excluded four of seven opinions of an expert in a personal injury action over a contractor's fall from a scaffold, finding that the excluded opinions are based on inadequate evidence or would not be helpful to the trier of fact (Harold T. Fortner v. Jack G. Hansen, No. 16-2672, D. Kan., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 179163).