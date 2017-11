11-02-2017 | 16:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Toxic Tort/Environmental - Georgia-Pacific Subsidiary Bestwall Files For Bankruptcy Due To Asbestos Liabilities

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Georgia-Pacific affiliate Bestwall LLC filed a Chapter 11 petition Nov. 2 in North Carolina federal bankruptcy court to create a trust to pay asbestos personal injury claims and receive an injunction forever barring future asbestos claims against the debtor, Georgia-Pacific and their dozens of affiliates (In re Bestwall LLC, No. 17-31795, W.D. N.C. Bkcy.).