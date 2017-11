11-03-2017 | 15:46 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Antitrust/Unfair Competition - Judge Finds Pork Products' Buyer Failed To Prove UCL Claim Related To Orders

LOS ANGELES - After finding that the purchaser of allegedly defective pork products failed to show that the seller of the products violated California's unfair competition law (UCL) or breached contracts for the sale and delivery of the products, a California federal judge on Nov. 1 dismissed its counterclaims with leave to amend (Pini USA Inc., et al. v. NB Global Commodities LLC, No. 2:17-CV-04763, C.D. Calif., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 181235).