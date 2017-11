11-03-2017 | 15:46 PM

Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Court Erred In Applying 2-Year Statute Of Limitations To Claim Against Broker

LAKELAND, Fla. - A Florida appeals panel on Nov. 3 found that a lower court improperly granted summary judgment in favor of an insurance broker on a intentional misrepresentation claim, concluding that the court should have applied a six-year statute of limitations instead of a two-year statute of limitations in determining whether the claim was valid (Haji Tehrani v. 1st Source Insurance Inc., et al., No. 2D16-1020, Fla. App., 2nd Dist., 2017 Fla. App. LEXIS 15883).