11-03-2017 | 15:46 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Florida Panel Affirms Stay Of Equine Mortality Coverage Suit Pending Arbitration

MIAMI - A Florida appeals panel on Nov. 1 affirmed a lower court's ruling granting an insurer's motion to stay an insured's lawsuit seeking equine mortality coverage for a loss arising from the death of a horse and compelling arbitration (Lucky Star Horses, Inc., et al. v. Diamond State Insurance Co., No. 3D17-725, Fla. App., 3rd Dist., 2017 Fla. App. LEXIS 15718).