11-03-2017 | 16:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Labor & Employment - California Judge Keeps T-Mobile Tech's On-Call Wages Suit In Federal Court

OAKLAND, Calif. - Even conservative estimates put the amount in controversy in a wage-and-hour class complaint filed by a mobile phone company technician above the Class Action Fairness Act's (CAFA) $5 million threshold, a California federal judge ruled Nov. 2, denying the technician's motion to remand (Jesse Black v. T-Mobile USA, Inc., No. 17-4151, N.D. Calif., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 182109).