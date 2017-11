11-03-2017 | 15:46 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Labor & Employment - Petition To Determine Validity Of Lien Claim Survives ERISA Preemption Challenge

HONOLULU - A Hawaii chief federal judge on Oct. 31 granted in part a petitioner's motion for determination of the validity of a health insurer's claim of lien seeking reimbursement of the $400,779.70 it paid under an Employee Retirement Income Security Act plan to compensate the petitioner for injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash (Randy Rudel v. HMAA, et al., No. 15-00539, D. Hawaii, 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 180132).