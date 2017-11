11-03-2017 | 16:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - 2nd Circuit Affirms Dismissal Of Suit Over Weight Watchers Site 'Glitches'

NEW YORK - In a Nov. 2 summary order, a Second Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals panel found that a breach of contract claim over problems with the website and app of Weight Watchers International Inc. failed because the site was offered on an "as is" basis, affirming a trial court's dismissal of a putative class action (Raymond M. Roberts v. Weight Watchers International Inc., No. 16-3865, 2nd Cir., 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 21874).