11-03-2017 | 16:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - ERISA Class Action Plaintiffs Argue Prohibited Transaction Claims Are Supported

BOSTON - The First Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals should reverse a district court's ruling on prohibited transaction claims in an Employee Retirement Income Security Act class action suit because the record contains overwhelming evidence supporting the plaintiffs' claims, the plaintiffs maintain in a Nov. 1 brief filed in the First Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals (John Brotherston, et al. v. Putnam Investments LLC, et al., No. 17-1711, 1st Cir.).