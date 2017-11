11-03-2017 | 15:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Judge Rejects Chevron's Request That Ecuadorian Claimants Post Security Costs

TORONTO - The Ontario Court of Appeals on Oct. 31 found that in the interests of justice, a group of Ecuadorian claimants, who are attempting to enforce a $9.5 billion environmental damage ruling in their favor, should not be required to post security costs and denied a request by Chevron Corp. and its subsidiary seeking costs (Yaiguaje v. Chevron Corporation, No. 2017 ONCA 827, Ontario App.).