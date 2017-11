11-03-2017 | 16:45 PM

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Missouri Federal Judge Permits Discovery On Insured's Understanding Of Policies

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - A Missouri federal judge on Nov. 1 determined that a pollution liability insurer is entitled to the production of documents related to whether overlapping coverage exists under the policies at issue and what the insured's understanding of the policies at issue was when the policies were issued (Sunflower Redevelopment LLC v. Illinois Union Insurance Co., No. 15-577, W.D. Mo., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 180710).